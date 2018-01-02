Nestled in
Amongst the trees
Beyond the rock
Beyond the seas
Sheltered from
Below the cloud
In all the beauty
No greater one
So often like
Amongst the trees
Beyond the rock
Beyond the seas
Sheltered from
The wind
A little
Below the cloud
Upon the land
This restful haven
In all the beauty
I have known
No greater one
Than peace of mind
In threatening conditions
So often like
The times and places
I’ve been known to seek
The calm within the storm
Nestled In
Cygnet Cove
Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Cygnet Cove
Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2107