Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Nestled In

Cygnet Cove, Ucluelet, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
Nestled in
Amongst the trees
Beyond the rock
Beyond the seas

Sheltered from
The wind
A little

Below the cloud
Upon the land

This restful haven

In all the beauty
I have known

No greater one
Than peace of mind
In threatening conditions

So often like
The times and places
I’ve been known to seek
The calm within the storm

Taken during travels, 2107