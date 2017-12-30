What is there in a smile?

I saw your smile

He said

I wanted to meet

The man with such a smile

Said the stranger

Asking for a selfie of us

Shortly after

He paid for my lunch

And we talked

Of countries and cultures

Of love and religion

And politics and travel and life

Then we parted

Never to cross paths again

But two worlds a little richer

For the single crossing

Later, I straddled the median

Of Chandni Chowk Road

Photographing the east bound traffic

Faces in the crowd

Of multitudinous faces

And every one different

In appearance

In countenance

In presence

Only months later

Would I put together

The differences

And their effects

I remember the moments

I photographed the smiles

The engaging eyes

But lost utterly to memory

The moments

I photographed the scowls

The disengaged minds

Which brings a thought to mind

I choose my path

I choose my fate

I choose my friends

I choose my world

Consciously or unconsciously

With something so simple

As opting between

A smile and a scowl



Chandni Chowk Road

Chandni Chowk

Old Delhi, India The ScowlChandni Chowk RoadChandni ChowkOld Delhi, India Taken during travels, 2017